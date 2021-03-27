BIKI Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and $1.27 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIKI has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00624525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065207 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023217 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

