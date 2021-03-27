BIOLASE’s (BIOL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIOL. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

