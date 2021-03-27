BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,494 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 703.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.87.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,656 shares of company stock worth $3,913,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.