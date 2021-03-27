BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRTX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
