Bitblocks (BBK) Trading Up 48.7% This Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $8,213.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,959.91 or 0.99998015 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 264,707,041 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

