Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $485,517.38 and $1,933.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,899.46 or 0.99846126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.00360644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.00644807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084646 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,122,869 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.