Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

