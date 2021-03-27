Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $16,551.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.43 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001548 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

