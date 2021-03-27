Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $2.40 million and $64,841.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00498487 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

