Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $35.00 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $612.94 million and approximately $80.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.00 or 0.00062214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00237515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

