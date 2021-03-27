Bitcoin Interest Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $112,420.53 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00232623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00087568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

