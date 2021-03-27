Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $434.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $434.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00239469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00090542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

