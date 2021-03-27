Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Up 56.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 56.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $38,247.45 and $569.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,793.22 or 1.00000793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00084294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.