BitGreen (BITG) Price Up 23.1% This Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $5,801.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00259699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014915 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

