BITTO Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $714,546.00 and $93,442.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

