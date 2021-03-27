BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $16,134,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,610 shares of company stock worth $3,991,485 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.