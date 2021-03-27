Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$3.40. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 24,110 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$192.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

