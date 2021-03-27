Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.89% of Black Hills worth $72,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

