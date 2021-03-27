BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRTI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. BlackRidge Technology International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

BlackRidge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

