BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRTI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. BlackRidge Technology International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
BlackRidge Technology International Company Profile
