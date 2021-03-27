BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $11.50. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 177,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

