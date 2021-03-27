BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.50

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $11.50. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 177,691 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BOE)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.