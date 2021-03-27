BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,495 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.74% of Red Violet worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 348,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 462.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Red Violet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $3,471,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red Violet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RDVT opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

