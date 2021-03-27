BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $755,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF opened at $9.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.