Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Down 93.4% in March

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of MYC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,335. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

