BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 629.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.