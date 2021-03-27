BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 678.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

