BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 184,975 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

