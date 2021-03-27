Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

