Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $1.82 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00058521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00243272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.37 or 0.00842124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00073795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,486 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.