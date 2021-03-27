BLAST (BLAST) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $52,223.05 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005541 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 209.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,700,938 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

