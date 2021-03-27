Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 606,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

