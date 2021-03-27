Blocktix (TIX) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Blocktix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $460,461.55 and approximately $25.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00626154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023343 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix (TIX) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Blocktix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.