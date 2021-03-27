BLOCKv Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.58 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $640,692.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.