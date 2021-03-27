Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $504,903.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $504,903.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00628171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00023362 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

