Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,802 shares of company stock worth $12,296,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

