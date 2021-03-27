Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 445.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

