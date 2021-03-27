BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZAG stock opened at C$15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.47. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$17.01.

