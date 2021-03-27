BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

ZEB stock opened at C$33.64 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$20.57 and a 12 month high of C$33.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.56.

