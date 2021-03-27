BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF stock opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.86. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.95.

