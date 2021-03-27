BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

ZWH stock opened at C$21.31 on Friday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.77.

