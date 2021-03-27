BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

ZPW opened at C$15.20 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$13.51 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.16.

