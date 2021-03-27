BOMB Price Tops $1.40 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $200,584.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.06 or 0.99992230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00084857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,724 coins and its circulating supply is 910,936 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

