Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 651.6% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BONXF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

