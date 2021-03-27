Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.3% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Booking worth $130,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.86.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,323.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,270.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,026.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,203.08 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.