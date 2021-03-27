BOOM Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $7,407.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,142,756 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,023 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

