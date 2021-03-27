Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $486,551.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $92.83 or 0.00170463 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $5.56 million and $486,551.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 86.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00058139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00229319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.59 or 0.00858616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00075342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029365 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

