BoringDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.38 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $812.34 or 0.01443932 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $67.49 million and $6.38 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00058368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00241665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.68 or 0.00843744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00073857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031769 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,085 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

