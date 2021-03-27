BOScoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,117.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1,117.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.