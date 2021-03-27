BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Update

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTZI opened at $0.13 on Friday. BOTS has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

