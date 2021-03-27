Bounce Token (OLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,910.00 (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market capitalization of $40.74 million and approximately $5,910.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for $3,312.78 or 0.05918476 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounce Token (OLD) alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.05 or 0.00625387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,758 coins and its circulating supply is 12,299 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token (OLD) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token (OLD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token (OLD) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.