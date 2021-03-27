Boxlight’s (BOXL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.90. 7,606,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Boxlight by 102.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

